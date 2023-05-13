Opus Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
