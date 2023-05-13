Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

