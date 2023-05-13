Opus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

