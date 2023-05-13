Optimism Price Tops $1.66 (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $556.01 million and $109.70 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00006178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

