OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
