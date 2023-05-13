OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

