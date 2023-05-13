OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ONCS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

