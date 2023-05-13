Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OLN stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

