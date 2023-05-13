OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

REGN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $744.35. 394,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,407. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

