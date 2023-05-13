OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 9,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 1,506,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,919. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

