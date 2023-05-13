OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.81. 16,161,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

