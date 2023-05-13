OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,014,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 452,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,443. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

