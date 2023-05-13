OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 320.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.32. 927,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,140. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

