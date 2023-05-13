OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

