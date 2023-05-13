OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.31.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

