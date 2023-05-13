OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,176. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

