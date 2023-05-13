OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,195. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.