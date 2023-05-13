OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 10,289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 293.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,705. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.