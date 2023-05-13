Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

ORI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

