Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Bank of America

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $5,668,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Olaplex by 530.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

