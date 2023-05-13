Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $202.91 million and $12.62 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

