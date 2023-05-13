Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,248 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

