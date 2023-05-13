NYM (NYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.37 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $57.37 million and approximately $853,802.80 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 446,036,184.288992 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.17649192 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $968,387.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

