NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 23,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,149,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $567,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391,766. The company has a market capitalization of $700.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

