Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $13.80 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 40.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 109,007 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

