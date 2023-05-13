Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $13.80 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
