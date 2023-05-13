Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

