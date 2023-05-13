Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

