Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 1.9%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 5,887,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,894,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Nuformix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.32.

Nuformix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.