Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average is $255.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $226.70 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

