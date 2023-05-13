Notis McConarty Edward Has $262,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 219.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 206,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,440.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $249.59 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

