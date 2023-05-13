Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

