Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $38,880. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.