Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NDLS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $995,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

