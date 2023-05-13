Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 11.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 133,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

