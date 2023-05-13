NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.21 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

