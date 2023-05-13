Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.14. 1,801,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

