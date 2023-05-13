Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 5,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,031. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

