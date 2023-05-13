Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

