Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

