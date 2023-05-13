Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

