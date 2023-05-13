Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

