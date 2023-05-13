Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.11). Approximately 16,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 56,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.13).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,375.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,528.67). Corporate insiders own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

