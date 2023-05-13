NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,579.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.