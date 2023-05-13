NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,579.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
