NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Down 3.6%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

NEXON Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

About NEXON

(Get Rating)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.