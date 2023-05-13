New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.09 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

