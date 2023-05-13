Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

