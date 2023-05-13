Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NTIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,169. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.31. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

