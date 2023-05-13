Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,871,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. 125,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

