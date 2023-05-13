Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 3.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

