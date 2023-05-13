NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Raymond James raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $3,371,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 161.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

