Needham & Company LLC Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

RBLX opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $266,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 386,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

