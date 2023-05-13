Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.