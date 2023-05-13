Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

