Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NHTC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
