Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.